Two males get imprisoned due to White Lives Matter, additional ‘racist’ slogans

(MENAFN) Two men in the Netherlands have been sentenced to six months in prison for displaying discriminatory and offensive messages, including “White Lives Matter,” onto the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam during New Year’s celebrations in 2022-23.



John A., 26, and Daniil S., 36, were convicted of group insult and incitement to discrimination by a Rotterdam court. The projection, visible to a large crowd and broadcast live, included inflammatory phrases such as the Fourteen Words, associated with white supremacist ideology, along with more general messages like “Happy White 2023.” The display also included local references such as “Zwarte Piet did nothing wrong,” defending a controversial Dutch Christmas tradition criticized for promoting blackface.



The men were also accused of projecting similar slogans in other cities, including Alkmaar and Eindhoven, earlier in 2023. Both defendants had prior convictions for similar offenses, including distributing racist material and verbal assaults. The court took these prior offenses into account when handing down the six-month sentence, citing the public nature of the Erasmus Bridge display and their failure to attend a December hearing.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108441