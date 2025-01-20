Hamas chooses Saraya Square in heart of Gaza City to carry out prisoner exchange process

(MENAFN) The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) strategically chose Saraya Square in the heart of Gaza City to carry out the prisoner exchange process, signaling deep and strategic implications at the beginning of the ceasefire agreement’s implementation. Qassam forces, particularly from the elite unit, staged a powerful show of strength, sending clear messages of defiance. Al Jazeera journalist Tamer Al-Mishal noted that the choice of Saraya Square, one of Gaza City's key areas linking Al-Jalaa and Omar Al-Mukhtar streets, was not accidental. This area, which had suffered extensive destruction during Israeli military operations, was now transformed into the site for a defiant act.



Al-Mishal explained that the scene of the handover in Gaza City symbolized a direct response to Israel’s claims of destroying Hamas’ capabilities and its failed military plans aimed at establishing a central military barracks in the square. Hamas reaffirmed its control over the area, which had been demolished by Israeli forces, while also acknowledging its efforts to reclaim it after months of occupation. The display of Qassam fighters, fully equipped and in large numbers, was a clear sign of the occupation’s failure to crush Hamas despite 15 months of intense military operations. The handover process attracted thousands of Gazans, including families of martyrs and the wounded, who gathered to show their unwavering support for the resistance, despite the destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes meant to undermine this popular support.



Al-Mishal also pointed out the tight security surrounding the operation, with the elite "shadow" unit securing the prisoners. Hamas stipulated that the skies over Gaza should be clear of Israeli aircraft before proceeding with the exchange. The prisoners were handed over through the International Red Cross, which facilitated their transfer to Israel.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108376