Israel Prison Service announces that 90 Palestinian prisoners were released

(MENAFN) The Israel Prison Service announced on Sunday night that 90 Palestinian prisoners were released as part of an agreement. The first group of released prisoners was transported by bus from Israel's Ofer prison to their towns in the West Bank, arriving in Beitunia, west of Ramallah. This occurred more than seven hours after Israeli women prisoners were delivered by the Red Cross in Gaza. The released prisoners from Jerusalem began returning to their homes in East Jerusalem on Monday at dawn, amidst heavy Israeli military presence. Celebratory displays were notably absent due to the tense security situation.



Among those released were Zeina Berber, Rose Khweis, Adam al-Hadra, Khaleda, Bushra al-Taweel, and Aseel Shehadeh, who returned to their homes in various areas of East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The release also included several journalists, such as Rola Hassanein, Shaima Omar Ramadan, and Samah Hijjawi. Hamas, through its prisoners' information office, noted that its teams were working with mediators and the Red Cross to ensure the release of all agreed-upon prisoners, and raised concerns about discrepancies in the vetting process, indicating that some prisoners may have been excluded from the release list.

MENAFN20012025000045015687ID1109108343