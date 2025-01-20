Dozens of Palestinian prisoners get released from Israel's Ofer military prison

(MENAFN) Dozens of Palestinian prisoners were released from Israel's Ofer military prison on Monday, returning to their homes in East Jerusalem and various cities in the West Bank. The release, which took place just hours after the prisoners were freed, was part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediated by international and regional actors. The Israeli authorities released 69 women and 21 children among the prisoners, including 76 from the West Bank and 14 from Jerusalem. Buses, marked with the ICRC emblem and accompanied by Red Cross vehicles, transported the prisoners to their respective regions.



While some prisoners were released directly to their homes in Jerusalem, Palestinian human rights groups published the names of 90 prisoners, including 20 children, who were part of this phase of the agreement. Meanwhile, the Israeli military declared the area around Ofer prison, near Beitunia, as a closed military zone, preventing families of the released prisoners from gathering. Despite this, dozens of families still gathered near the prison, waiting for their loved ones, but they were met with tear gas fired by Israeli forces.



Israel is currently holding over 10,400 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons, while an estimated 96 Israeli prisoners are believed to be held in Gaza. Hamas reported that many Israeli prisoners were killed in Israeli airstrikes. This release coincided with the commencement of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which will last 42 days. During this period, negotiations for subsequent phases will take place. Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli prisoners in the first phase in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, with the number depending on the status of each Israeli captive. The ongoing violence has led to a humanitarian crisis, with over 157,000 Palestinians reported dead or wounded, and widespread destruction in Gaza. On November 21, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

