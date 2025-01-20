State Registers Fully Restored Following Cyberattack, Ukrainian Data Remain Intact Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The infrastructure of Ukraine's state registers has been fully restored following the largest cyberattack by Russia to date.

According to Stefanishyna, Russian attackers failed to achieve their goal during the cyberattack, and no data from the registers were lost.

"State registers are once again operational," she said.

“We have step by step restored key registers for notaries, followed by the civil registry office, the Unified State Register, and now we have completed the restoration of the remaining parts of the registers. The final step is updating data entered during the restoration period, which is currently being handled by enforcement specialists and private executors. Once again, I emphasize: the data of Ukrainians have not been lost,” Stefanishyna stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 19, 2024, Russia launched the largest cyberattack in recent times against Ukraine's state registers, aiming to disrupt critical infrastructure. This attack temporarily halted the operation of key state registers administered by the Ministry of Justice.

In response, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a criminal investigation into the cyberattack.

Despite the scale of the attack, Stefanishyna confirmed that all data stored in the state registers were preserved.

On January 4, functionality was restored to the civil registry office, enabling the registration of marriages, births, and other civil status records.

On January 9, the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs, and Public Organizations resumed operations following the attack.

The Ministry of Justice had predicted that the full restoration of state registers affected by the Russian cyberattack would be completed by the end of January.