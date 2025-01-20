Press Release: Growth In Demand For Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Driven By Rising Chronic Diseases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices is expected to grow from an estimated USD 196.6 million in 2024 to USD 361.4 million in 2033 at a CAGR of 7.00%. The demand for wound electric stimulation devices is increasing due to a variety of factors. The demand for wound electrical stimulation devices is on the rise, fueled by an increase in chronic diseases, surgical procedures, and traumatic injuries globally. These devices play a vital role in wound care, particularly for chronic conditions such as diabetes, which is now more prevalent due to sedentary lifestyles.

A major driver of this trend is the growing incidence of diabetes, a leading cause of non-traumatic amputations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in April 2023 that 37.3 million Americans suffer from diabetes, with an additional 96 million individuals affected by prediabetes. Diabetic foot ulcers, common among diabetes patients, require advanced wound care treatments, making electrical stimulation devices essential in their management.

In the United States, diabetes is the top cause of non-traumatic amputations, affecting 5% of diabetics, with 1% requiring amputation. These devices are crucial for treating such complications, preventing further injuries, and improving patient outcomes.

The market for wound care devices is also influenced by the increasing frequency of traumatic injuries. As road traffic accidents result in approximately 1.3 million deaths annually, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the demand for advanced wound care devices is expected to grow, particularly for wound healing and rehabilitation therapies.

Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions, is driving demand for wound electrical stimulation devices. These diseases lead to chronic ulcers, which are complex lesions that require advanced care for pain management, healing, and rehabilitation.

In the United States, the CDC reported that obesity affects nearly 42% of adults, putting individuals at risk for chronic conditions that require ongoing treatment. This contributes to a growing need for effective wound care solutions, including electrical stimulation devices, which are increasingly used to manage pain and support healing.

Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Restraints

Despite the growing demand, the wound electrical stimulation devices market faces significant barriers. High device costs and inadequate reimbursement policies hinder the adoption of these advanced treatments, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India. Additionally, the lack of long-term cost-savings considerations in reimbursement policies can make these devices less appealing to patients.

In Australia, the healthcare system spends between US$2-4 billion annually on wound care, with pressure ulcers alone generating an expense of US$286 million. These costs focus primarily on hospitalization, further underscoring the financial barriers to adopting advanced wound care devices.

Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation Insights

Diabetic Ulcers: The diabetic ulcer segment is anticipated to dominate the market, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Electrical stimulation devices equipped with electrode cushions target diabetic ulcers, promoting faster healing and effective pain management. As the number of diabetic patients continues to rise, the demand for specialized wound care treatments is expected to grow.

Venous Stasis Ulcers: The fastest-growing category in the market is venous stasis ulcers. Electrical stimulation devices are increasingly recognized for their non-invasive and effective treatment options for this condition, which causes severe complications. As the data supporting the effectiveness of these devices in treating venous stasis ulcers grows, the market is expected to experience significant growth.

Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Smith & Nephew, 3M, Cardinal Health, and other firms are major players in the wound treatment device industry. These organizations engage extensively in R&D to generate breakthrough products that improve efficiency, dependability, and cost-effectiveness. This emphasis on product innovation enables organizations to distinguish themselves from competitors while also meeting the changing demands of their customers. Furthermore, strategic partnerships and collaborations allow companies to capitalize on their strengths and get access to new technology, thus increasing their market presence.

For instance, Smith & Nephew's PICO 7 and PICO 14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems were cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2023. These sophisticated wound care devices are now approved for use on closed surgical wounds to help minimize the incidence of superficial and deep surgical site infections (SSIs) in high-risk patients while also preventing post-operative seroma and dehiscence.

Some of the key companies in the global Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market include:

ACCEL-HEAL

Biofisica UK Ltd

Firstkind Limited

Vomaris Innovations, Inc.

WoundEL Health Care

Diapulse Corporation

Sky Medical Technology Ltd.

Cardinal Health

Talley Group Ltd

ConvaTec Inc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Devon Medical Products

Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Latest Industry Updates

In January 2024, The US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity awarded 3M Health Care's Medical Treatments Division $34.2 million to develop a variety of effective treatments for wound care, infection prevention, and wound healing. The program focuses on the development of technology and tactics for use in harsh environments, particularly those involving delayed evacuation and mass casualty scenarios.

In October 2023, Smith & Nephew, a major industry leader, will offer more than 20 new wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine products. The organization is using modern technology to create better gadgets and solutions, which will improve patient outcomes.

Wound Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Devices with Electrode Pads

Devices without Electrode Pads

By Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Stage III and IV Pressure Ulcers

Venous Stasis Ulcers

Arterial Ulcers

Diabetic Ulcers

Others

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Specialty Therapy Clinics

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

