Zelensky Praises Feat Of Ukraine's“Cyborgs”, Donetsk Airport Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky recalled the heroic 242-day effort of Ukrainian to defend the Donetsk Airport against the overwhelming Russian forces.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on X , Ukrinform saw.

"Today we honor the heroic feat of our“Cyborgs”-242 days of defending Donetsk airport. They held their ground to the very end, in a place where it seemed impossible. This is a story of extraordinary courage - of people who endured where concrete could not," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine remembers the cost of the“battle for our freedom and our present”.

"Honor and glory to all who fought for Ukraine," President Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 20, Ukraine honors the Defenders of Donetsk Airport. Today marks 10 years since the end of the battles for the airport, which had been going on since May 2014.

The airport defenders have been widely referred to as“cyborgs” over their astonishing resilience and bravery in the face of the massive attacks.