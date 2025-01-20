Alckmin’S Vision: U.S.-Brazil Trade As A Win-Win Partnership

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil stands as a trade solution, not a problem, for the U.S., according to Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's recent insights in Valor Econômico. Despite looming changes, economic ties between these American giants continue to strengthen.



In 2024, trade between Brazil and the U.S. soared to a record $80 billion. The U.S. holds a trade surplus with Brazil, highlighting its role as a major importer from this South American nation. Brazil also leads as the top recipient of U.S. foreign in 2024.



Alckmin pointed out several sectors ripe for collaboration, including AI, renewable energy, and semiconductors. These areas not only align with both countries' strategic interests but also promise significant technological advancement.



Historically, Brazil and the U.S. have shared diplomatic and economic bonds for over two centuries. President Lula's previous dealings with Republican administrations provide a hopeful backdrop for future relations.





Alckmin's Vision for Brazil's Trade and Diplomatic Relations

Alckmin advocates for a pragmatic approach, urging to keep state relations separate from political changes. Regarding trade policies, Alckmin defends Brazil's import tariffs as not overly high.



He acknowledges the global trend of protecting local industries and jobs, a stance that reflects a commitment to economic self-reliance over progressive globalism.



Economically, Brazil's trade surplus hit $74.5 billion in 2024, showcasing the country's market prowess. Brazilian manufacturing exports also reached an unprecedented $181.9 billion, with the U.S. being a vital market for these goods.



However, challenges loom with possible U.S. policy shifts under new leadership and Brazil's balancing act between its economic ties with China and the U.S. Market access issues, particularly in ethanol, remain on the negotiation table.



As Brazil steps into its 2025 BRIC presidency, its global economic and diplomatic influence is poised to grow. Alckmin's vision of a "win-win" scenario underscores a future where Brazil and the U.S. can mutually benefit from their partnership, focusing on freedom and economic responsibility rather than political ideology.

MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109107989