Randon Expands North American Footprint With Strategic AXN Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações, a Brazilian mobility solutions giant, has acquired AXN Heavy Duty LLC. The company announced this move on January 17, 2025.



Randon's indirect subsidiary, Randon Auto Parts North America, will purchase AXN's assets for $12.3 million. The deal includes an additional $37 million for inventory over 18 months.



AXN Heavy Duty, based in Louisville, USA, specializes in axles and suspensions for semi-trailers. The company has operated in the North American for 16 years.



AXN reported a consolidated net revenue of $65 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This acquisition aligns with Randon 's strategy to expand its global presence.



Randon plans to integrate AXN's assets and maintain its product portfolio and brand. The company will pay for the acquisition using funds raised in the United States.







Randon expects to complete the full payment by January 31, 2025. This move strengthens Randon's position in the North American auto parts market for semi-trailers.

Randoncorp's Strategic Expansion

Sérgio L. Carvalho, CEO of Randoncorp , emphasized the importance of this acquisition. He views it as a successful step to bolster operations in the North American market.



The deal focuses on auto parts for the OEM semi-trailer segment. This strategic move will likely enhance Randon's competitive edge in the global auto parts industry.



Randon's global footprint already includes 31 industrial units worldwide. The company operates in over 120 countries across all continents. This acquisition further solidifies Randon's international presence.



It also increases the company's exposure to strong currency markets and developed economies. The market closely watched Randon's shares (RAPT4) on the B3 stock exchange following the announcement.



Investors and analysts showed keen interest in potential market reactions to this strategic move. The acquisition represents a significant step in Randon's international expansion strategy.

