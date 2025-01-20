Venezuela’S Maduro Launches Military Exercises Amidst Political Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro has announced military and exercises to safeguard the country's sovereignty, as reported by local on January 19, 2025.



This move comes in the wake of his controversial third inauguration on January 10, 2025. The inauguration has sparked international condemnation and domestic unrest.



Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, declared these exercises will occur on January 22-23. The exercises are named "Escudo Bolivariano 2025." He aims to defend Venezuela's borders, coasts, and cities, ensuring national peace and sovereignty.



This announcement follows a period of heightened tension, with Madur facing allegations of electoral fraud from the July 28, 2024, presidential election, where opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia claims victory with over 85% of the votes.



The political landscape in Venezuela has become increasingly volatile. Maduro's regime has intensified its repression, with over 75 arrests of opposition figures and activists reported in the first days of 2025.







The government has also distributed Russian-made assault rifles to members of the "Bolivarian Militia," signaling a militarization of civilian forces. Internationally, Maduro's inauguration has drawn criticism.

Escalating Tensions and the Struggle for Democracy

The United States has increased its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $25 million, and several countries, including the US, EU , and UK, have imposed new sanctions on his regime.



These actions reflect a broader international consensus that Maduro's claim to power lacks legitimacy. Maduro's strategy seems to involve rallying domestic support by escalating tensions with neighboring countries.



He has warned of potential military action with allies Cuba and Nicaragua if Venezuela faces intervention. This rhetoric aims to unite Venezuelans against perceived external threats, a tactic often used by authoritarian regimes to consolidate power.



The opposition, led by figures like María Corina Machado, continues to challenge Maduro's rule. Despite the risks, Venezuelans have shown resilience, with protests occurring even as the government cracks down on dissent.



The opposition's call for international support and recognition of González as the rightful president-elect underscores the ongoing struggle for democratic governance in Venezuela. As Venezuela navigates this complex political landscape, the military's role remains pivotal.



While Maduro has historically relied on the armed forces for support, emerging signs of dissent within the ranks hint at potential fractures. The international community watches closely, balancing the need for democratic support with the risks of escalating conflict in the region.



In short, this narrative of military exercises, political repression, and international diplomacy portrays a nation at a crossroads. The fight for freedom and self-determination persists despite significant challenges.

