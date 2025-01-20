Controversial TDP MLA Appears Before Disciplinary Committee

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 20 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, who has been at the centre of a few controversies, appeared before the disciplinary committee of the party here on Monday.

The MLP from Tiruvuru in NTR district gave his explanation before the committee comprising senior leader and state advisor M.A. Sharif, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, politburo member Varla Ramaiah, MLC P. Anuradha and Road Corporation (RTC) chairman K. Narayana.

Ever since his election in June last year, Srinivasa Rao has been at the centre of controversies. TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of his behaviour.

The MLA is facing the ire of the TDP leadership over the January 11 incident in which a woman, who was upset with the MLA's behaviour, attempted suicide.

The party leadership had earlier warned Srinivasa Rao to mend his ways. As there was no change in his style of functioning, he was summoned before the disciplinary committee.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naidu had summoned the MLA and advised him to change his attitude. He was also summoned before the coordination committee headed by party state president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

The MLA is allegedly involved in a family dispute among the brothers in Gopalapuram village of A. Konduru mandal in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency. There are allegations that he abused and attacked a woman, who is a supporter of the opposition YSR Congress Party. The woman attempted suicide by consuming poison following the incident.

Srinivasa Rao interfered in a dispute among three tribal brothers over the use of a cement road laid recently. While one of them is a supporter of the YSRCP, the other two are said to be sympathisers of TDP.

Alleging that the MLA had attacked a woman belonging to the family, her relatives staged a protest.

Earlier, the MLA had landed in another controversy. A group of women from Chittela village staged a dharna alleging that the MLA behaved rudely with self-help group members and other women.

A journalist had also lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister that his behaviour with the media was not good.

In October last year, he had made controversial remarks against farmers at a meeting. Accusing farmers of not supporting him, the MLA remarked that even dogs have loyalty.