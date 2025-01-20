Global Oil And Gas Discoveries Review 2024: Key Details Of Discoveries By Region, Resource Type, Key Operators, Terrain - 2024 Vis-A-Vis 2023
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and gas Discoveries Review, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil and gas industry witnessed several significant discoveries in 2024 that have the potential to alter the energy landscape. These findings are geographically diverse, spanning from offshore deep-water reserves to onshore, and they promise to bolster the reserves of the countries involved, potentially impacting global supply dynamics.
Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review in 2024
Oil and Gas Discoveries by Region and Resource Type Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Terrain Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type Major Oil and Gas Discoveries in 2024 List of Oil and Gas Discoveries in 2024
Scope
Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 Count of oil and gas discoveries by key operators in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 Count of oil and gas discoveries by well terrain in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 Count of oil and gas discoveries by resource type in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023 Key details of oil and gas discoveries in 2024
Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on the global oil and gas discoveries in 2024 Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong discoveries data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on oil and gas discovery data Assess your competitor's oil and gas discoveries
