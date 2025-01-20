Saudi minister emphasizes Middle East stability for global prosperity ahead of Davos forum

(MENAFN) A stable Middle East is vital for global prosperity, according to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of and Planning, who emphasized the Kingdom’s dedication to being a dependable partner for economic growth.



In an interview with Arab News ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Faisal Alibrahim stated, "We believe that stability and peace are essential for prosperity, and that the global economies require a more stable Middle East."



He highlighted the significant role Saudi Arabia’s transformative progress plays in contributing to regional stability and economic growth.



“Our focus is on unlocking our potential as both an economy and a society, which has a direct and evident impact on the region’s stability and prosperity,” he explained.



Alibrahim also expressed confidence, assuring that Saudi Arabia remains a reliable long-term partner committed to shaping a prosperous future.

