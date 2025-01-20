Projection Mapping Showcase Of YOASOBI / 'Idol'” Premiered Saturday, December 14!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Tokyo Metropolitan has been hosting year-round projection mapping displays at the iconic Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (No. 1 Building). These displays use light and sound to create vibrant and diverse works of art, transforming the landmark into a new resource that illuminates Tokyo's nightscape. The event began in February of 2024 and has been visited by approximately 450,000 people to date.

Recently, a new projection mapping work featuring YOASOBI's globally acclaimed song "Idol" premiered on Saturday, December 14. The opening day saw a large number of visitors from both Japan and abroad, creating an exciting atmosphere befitting such a popular attraction.

Feedback from attendees included comments such as, "I came to Japan as a tourist, and after seeing the weekday version, I wanted to see the weekend version as well, so I came back," "This is the most powerful projection mapping I've ever seen -- it was truly moving," and "YOASOBI's new content had a retro vibe, which I really enjoyed. I don't think you'd see something like this very often overseas.”

Visitors can enjoy projection mapping videos created by renowned domestic and international creators, who have been highly praised at international competitions. This event is quickly evolving into one of Tokyo's must-visit tourist attractions. With its exceptional artistry, cutting-edge technology, and world-class content, this "new nighttime tourism hotspot that lights up Tokyo's nights" is one to watch.

Overview of the Work | YOASOBI / "Idol"

The song "Idol" by YOASOBI, which gained widespread attention as the theme song for an anime, is a masterpiece that blends rhythmic and vibrant elements with themes of uncertainty and inner conflict. The projection mapping display brings the emotional nuances of this song to life, offering an immersive visual and auditory experience.

Creator: Yukihiro Oka (Japan)

* Please visit our website for the screening schedule.



About the song

YOASOBI's hit song "Idol" broke records by surpassing 800 million cumulative streaming plays in the shortest time ever. It topped several major global charts, including the U.S. Billboard Global Chart“Global Excl. U.S.,” Apple Music's“Top 100: Global,” and YouTube Music Charts TOP 100 Songs Global, setting unprecedented milestones in J-POP history.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink