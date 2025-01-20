EQS-News: SFC AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives new follow-up order from BauWatch – delivery of EFOY Pro cells and refurbishment programme with a volume of several million Euro

SFC Energy AG receives new follow-up order from BauWatch – delivery of EFOY Pro fuel cells and refurbishment programme with a volume of several million Euro Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 20 January 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another follow-up order from BauWatch. BauWatch, a partner and one of the top valued customers of SFC Energy for more than eleven years, is the leading provider of advanced temporary surveillance solutions across Europe, which are used, for example, on construction sites and infrastructure projects, renewable energy power plants, for mobile video surveillance or as anti-theft protection. As part of the agreement, SFC Energy will supply BauWatch with the proven EFOY Pro fuel cells. The agreement also includes a fuel cell refurbishment programme, thereby contributing to waste reduction by giving used parts a second life. BauWatch uses SFC Energy's fuel cells to equip its BauWatch CCTV towers in Europe and the UK. These are automated monitoring stations that provide professional 24/7 video surveillance for security, monitoring and theft protection. Each camera tower is equipped with batteries and solar modules for the power supply. EFOY Pro fuel cells from SFC Energy are used to overcome the disadvantages of environmentally harmful diesel generators or weather-dependent solar cells. The use of the EFOY fuel cells closes the gap left by the solar system in bad weather. This ensures a 24/7 power supply for the systems. The fuel cells used are also characterised by high reliability and allow remote control as well as maintenance. Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“The renewed order from BauWatch is both confirmation of our long-standing, trusting business relationship and proof of the quality of our products. Daily use in a wide variety of applications and in all weather conditions demonstrates the technological advantages of fuel cells. Furthermore, there is the sustainability aspect, which not only results from the type of energy generation, but also from the low maintenance and service requirements as well as the possibility of refurbishment of used fuel cells, which is part of the agreement.” Al Ghelani, CEO at BauWatch :“As the European leader in temporary security systems, we strive for the highest levels of sustainability, quality, and reliability of our service. Our solar towers must perform, regardless of weather conditions – this is a decisive factor. Furthermore, to support our sustainability goals we are upgrading fuel cells currently in use for a second phase of their life, helping to protect the environment in two ways at the same time.” Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).



About BauWatch

BauWatch is the leading provider of advanced security solutions across Europe, serving sectors such as construction sites, renewable energy projects, critical infrastructures, vacant properties and more. With over 15 years of experience and a footprint in 10 countries, we have successfully completed more than 44,000 projects. By harnessing state-of-the-art technologies, including AI-enhanced video surveillance BauWatch brings people and technology together to offer expert advice and tailored strategies to prevent theft and vandalism. Our company's extensive resources include over 10,000 mobile surveillance towers, various solutions for controlled site check in's, certified alarm centers, and in-house service teams, ensuring 24/7 asset protection. For more information about BauWatch's comprehensive security solutions, visit us @bauwatch .



