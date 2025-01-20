(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Advanced Electric Pumps for Sustainable Mobility : For Electric, Hybrid, and ICE across all segments - two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

High-Performance Braking Systems for high-performance motorcycles and electric vehicles, addressing premium markets in Europe and North America. Serviceable Battery Solutions for Clean Mobility and Storage : Lithium-ion Battery packs that are serviceable, upgradeable, and scalable and the cell is reusable. Advik Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd ., a global leader in automotive technology and a trusted partner to top-tier OEMs worldwide, unveiled a pioneering portfolio of products at the Auto Component Expo – Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Hosted from January 18 to 21 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, the showcase included cutting-edge solutions in electric pumps, advanced braking systems, and scalable battery packs for mobility and energy storage sectors.

Advik Hi-Tech Auto Expo 2025

Key Innovations:

Advanced Electric Pumps for Sustainable Mobility : Advik's state-of-the-art electric pumps play a crucial role in enhancing the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles while transforming internal combustion engine (ICE) platforms. By reducing engine load, these pumps with high localization content contribute to PM Modi's call of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and exemplify the 'Make In India' spirit. These pumps help improve efficiency and emissions reduction, driving a sustainable transition across all vehicle categories. From two-wheelers to commercial vehicles, Advik's pumps ensure cleaner, greener transportation solutions.

Next-Generation Braking Systems for High-Performance Motorcycles & Racing Bikes for Europe & North America : Building on industry-standard 12V systems, Advik's 48V ABS braking solutions cater specifically to electric vehicles and high-performance motorcycles. These advanced Braking systems eliminate the need for a DC/DC converter, reducing system complexity and cost, and making them ideal for EV applications.

Advik's strategic 2024 acquisition of Germany-based Powersports MTG GmbH, a global specialist and supplier of mechanical or hydraulic clutch and both radial and axial brake master cylinder for on and off-road including high-end and racing motorcycles to premium OEs, demonstrates additional expertise for ADVIK in both ICE and EV space across Europe and North America.

ADVIK is now the sole system global supplier of hydraulic brake and clutch master cylinders made out of composite. By using the patented sealing technology of Powersports MTG GmbH, which has been market-approved for more than 12 years, all of ADVIK's hydraulic brake masters will be 100% ABS-compatible.

Serviceable Battery Solutions for Clean Mobility and Energy Storage : Advik's lithium-ion battery packs are serviceable, upgradable, and adaptable for multiple applications. Free of welded parts, these battery packs also support second-life use cases, contributing to sustainability. Initially focused on two-wheelers, these solutions will expand to encompass all vehicle categories. In the energy storage sector, the battery packs cater to telecommunications and other industries, delivering dependable and scalable solutions. Advik's acquisition of Aceleron Energy, a UK-based leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, further solidifies its position as a global clean mobility innovator.

Speaking about Advik's vision, Mr. Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director, Advik Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd. , remarked,“At Advik, we are committed to shaping the future of mobility with cutting-edge solutions that address today's performance needs while building a cleaner, greener tomorrow. Our innovations in electric pumps, braking systems, and energy storage technologies underline our dedication to building Make In India solutions demonstrating technological excellence and sustainability.”

Leveraging its 2022 technical collaboration with NIKKI, Japan, a global leader in CNG components, Advik has solidified its expertise and aims to transition from a component-level supplier to a system-level player. These solutions align with the national vision of a cleaner, greener India and support Mr. Gadkari's goal of commissioning more than 20000 CNG dispensing stations by FY2030. In addition to the above, the company also showcased a series of innovative products for three-wheeler applications, including high-pressure single-stage regulators, low-pressure reduction units, solenoid valves, and filters.

With its advancements in electric pumps, 48V ABS & high end braking systems, and scalable battery packs, Advik continues to drive innovation, contributing to the evolution of global mobility and alternate energy solutions.

About ADVIK

ADVIK Hi-Tech Pvt. Ltd. (ADVIK) group is a leading manufacturer of precision components and systems for automotive markets worldwide and has grown exponentially over the last 20 years. As part of the growth plan ADVIK 2.0 and ADVIK Strategy 2025, ADVIK aims to become a leading component and system supplier to ICE, Alternative Fuel (CNG, LNG, H2) and xEV (MHEV, HEV, PHEV & BEV) Vehicles like Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Tractor & Off-Highway Vehicle including Stationary Engine. ADVIK provides technologically advanced and optimally engineered value-added products in the areas of Pumps (Oil Pump, Water Pump and Vacuum Pump including electric versions), Braking Systems (disc brake systems), Valves & Actuators and Alternative Fuel Systems and their components.

Spread across the globe, ADVIK has 10 state-of-the-art facilities, 2 acquisitions and 9 TA's. The organization is run by a young team of highly energetic and driven professionals and has a culture that nurtures agility, intrapreneurship and innovation. ADVIK has established a new Business Unit (BU) and forayed into two new product lines under it; Lithium-ion Battery Pack for Energy Storage in Mobility & Stationary applications.

For more information, please visit .