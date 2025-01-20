Tiktok Resumes Service In US After Brief Ban

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) TikTok is back in the US after US President-elect Donald pledged to lift the ban on the once he takes office.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," TikTok said in a statement. "We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

Trump confirmed on Sunday that he would issue an executive order after his inauguration to extend the time period allowed by law before the ban is implemented, giving the company a greater opportunity to reduce its ties to its parent company, ByteDance, with the possibility of establishing a partial partnership with American investors.

Trump explained that this decision will allow the company and the US administration to reach an agreement that protects the US' national security, and stressed that companies that host the application in their stores, such as Google and Apple, will not face penalties for allowing users to continue to access the application.

Although Trump did not specify an exact time frame for the sale, he expressed his desire to create a joint venture between the owner company and new American investors.

TikTok stopped working on Sunday morning in the US as a result of a federal law that forces the platform to sever its ties with its parent company, ByteDance, which is based in China.

