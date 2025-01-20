Guinness World Records Certificate Presented At Media City Qatar For 'Qatar Artbeat'
At an exclusive ceremony held at media City Qatar's premises, a Guinness World Records judge officially presented the certificate for 'Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image,' a record set earlier this year for 'Qatar ArtBeat', an activation that marked Qatar National Day 2024.
Media City Qatar, in partnership with google Cloud, celebrated this historic milestone in innovation and partnership, before a gathering of local influencers and agencies that supported the project.
