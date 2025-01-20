Guinness World Records Certificate Presented At Media City Qatar For 'Qatar Artbeat'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

At an exclusive ceremony held at City Qatar's premises, a Guinness World Records judge officially presented the certificate for 'Most People Contributing to an AI-Generated Image,' a record set earlier this year for 'Qatar ArtBeat', an activation that marked Qatar National Day 2024.



Guinness World Records title set: 'Qatar ArtBeat' earns global recognition for Qatar National Day artwork

Media City Qatar, in partnership with Cloud, celebrated this historic milestone in innovation and partnership, before a gathering of local influencers and agencies that supported the project.