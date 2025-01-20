Donald Trump set for second inauguration, promises to expand executive power, reshape US politics

(MENAFN) Donald is set to be sworn in as US president on Monday, marking the start of another turbulent four-year term where he promises to expand executive power, deport millions of immigrants, seek revenge on his opponents, and redefine America's global role.



His inauguration marks a remarkable political return for a figure who has weathered two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts, and an indictment related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.



The ceremony will take place at noon (1700 GMT) inside the US Capitol Rotunda, four years after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building in a failed attempt to block his loss to Joe Biden. This marks the first time in 40 years that the swearing-in ceremony has been moved indoors due to extreme cold.



Trump, who is the first US president since the 19th century to secure a second term after losing the White House, has vowed to issue pardons on "Day One" to many of the over 1,500 individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109107634