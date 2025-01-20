Doda Police Holds Awareness Programme On Newly-Amended Criminal Laws

(MENAFN- IANS) Doda, Jan 20 (IANS) The Doda organised a comprehensive awareness programme at the Town Hall on Monday to inform the public about the recently-amended criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The event is aimed at educating residents on the procedures and benefits of these new legislations, which came into effect on July 2024.

ASP Headquarters Doda, Shakeel ul Rehman, addressed the media, explaining that the primary goal of the session was to increase public understanding of the new laws, which are designed to simplify and improve the criminal justice process for ordinary citizens.

He emphasised that these updated laws have been tailored to address current societal needs, with a particular focus on enhancing citizen protection and legal clarity.

“The event here today is part of a larger initiative to spread awareness about these important legislative updates, which simplify the complex provisions of our older laws. These changes aim to better serve the public and ensure that the justice system is more accessible and transparent,” said ASP Shakeel ul Rehman.

During the session, supervisory officers, subdivisional police officers, and Station House Officers (SHOs) elaborated on the key aspects of the new laws, detailing their practical applications and how they would affect the community.

The officers also emphasised the importance of educating vulnerable groups, particularly students and individuals prone to cyber crimes or frauds, on how to safeguard themselves and their families.

“Our district police is committed to reaching every village, panchayat, and educational institution to organise similar awareness programmes. By doing so, we hope to engage with every segment of the community and empower people with the knowledge they need to protect themselves and contribute to a safer society,” Rehman added.

The event was part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the updated criminal codes, which aim to improve the conviction rate and foster better relationships between the police and the public.

Rehman also highlighted the role of modern technology in crime prevention and investigation, urging attendees to be mindful of their digital activities.

“We live in a digital age, where even the smallest action on your mobile device can serve as evidence. We need to be conscious of our online activities and use technology responsibly. The police are working diligently to leverage these advancements to enhance public safety,” he concluded.