(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 19, 2025, Ecuador held its presidential debate, featuring eight candidates vying for the country's top office. The event, organized by Ecuador TV, focused on three main topics: security, public services, and economic growth. Candidates presented their plans to address Ecuador's pressing issues, including crime, shortages, and unemployment.



Security took center stage as candidates discussed how to handle minors involved in organized crime. Henry Cucalón from the Construye party proposed treating juvenile offenders as adults for serious crimes. He also threatened to put "a price on the heads" of those recruiting minors into criminal gangs. Other candidates, like Jorge Escala, emphasized education and rehabilitation for at-risk youth.



The debate highlighted Ecuador's ongoing struggle with drug trafficking and violence. Jimmy Jairala pointed to the northern border with Colombia as a major concern. Francesco Tabacchi focused on strengthening law enforcement and offering incentives for criminals to disarm. Juan Iván Cueva proposed a $660 million investment in artificial intelligence for crime prevention.







Energy issues also featured prominently in the discussions. Ecuador faced power outages lasting up to 14 hours daily in 2024. Candidates offered various solutions, from privatization to diversifying energy sources. Henry Kronfle suggested liquidating the state-owned oil company Petroecuador. Daniel Noboa , the current president, defended his administration's efforts to increase power generation.

Ecuador's Presidential Debate: Candidates Clash on Security and Economic Policies

Economic policies divided the candidates. Some, like Luis Felipe Tillería, advocated for liberalizing the economy and reducing state involvement. Others, like Jorge Escala, proposed expanding public services and suspending external debt payments. Henry Kronfle promised to lower the value-added tax (IVA) from 15% to 12%.



The debate revealed stark differences in approaches to governance and economic management. Candidates ranged from those favoring a strong state role to others pushing for privatization and deregulation. The outcome of the February 9 election will likely shape Ecuador's policy direction for years to come.



As the debate concluded, Ecuadorians were left to consider the various proposals and decide which candidate best represents their vision for the country's future. The election promises to be a pivotal moment in Ecuador's ongoing struggle with crime, economic challenges, and political instability.

MENAFN20012025007421016031ID1109107585