Investigation Into Azal Plane Crash Near Aktau Continues Under Joint Efforts Of Three Countries
Date
1/20/2025 3:10:19 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, all relevant
state bodies have been mobilized to address the aftermath of the
AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, ensuring the fulfillment
of their obligations.
Azernews reports that Prosecutor General Kamran
Aliyev shared this update with journalists during his visit to the
Alley of Martyrs in commemoration of the January 20 tragedy.
"A criminal case has been initiated under the leadership of the
country's Prosecutor's Office," Aliyev stated. "Joint
investigations are being conducted by the relevant bodies of
Kazakhstan, Russia, and Azerbaijan, including law enforcement
agencies and prosecutor services. Criminal cases have been
initiated in all three countries in connection with this tragic
event."
The Prosecutor General added that evidence has been collected by
authorities in the three countries and will undergo joint analysis
to identify those responsible. "Currently, the Investigative
Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General's Office are
conducting relevant investigative actions in this direction," he
said.
The incident occurred on December 25, 2024, when an AZAL
passenger plane operating a Baku-Grozny flight crashed near Aktau.
Of the 67 people onboard, 38 lost their lives, while 29
survived.
