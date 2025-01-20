Investigation Into Azal Plane Crash Near Aktau Continues Under Joint Efforts Of Three Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, all relevant state bodies have been mobilized to address the aftermath of the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, ensuring the fulfillment of their obligations.

Azernews reports that Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev shared this update with journalists during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs in commemoration of the January 20 tragedy.

"A criminal case has been initiated under the leadership of the country's Prosecutor's Office," Aliyev stated. "Joint investigations are being conducted by the relevant bodies of Kazakhstan, Russia, and Azerbaijan, including law enforcement agencies and prosecutor services. Criminal cases have been initiated in all three countries in connection with this tragic event."

The Prosecutor General added that evidence has been collected by authorities in the three countries and will undergo joint analysis to identify those responsible. "Currently, the Investigative Committee of Russia and the Prosecutor General's Office are conducting relevant investigative actions in this direction," he said.

The incident occurred on December 25, 2024, when an AZAL passenger plane operating a Baku-Grozny flight crashed near Aktau. Of the 67 people onboard, 38 lost their lives, while 29 survived.