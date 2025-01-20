Changing scale of protests during Trump’s presidencies from the women’s march to 2025

(MENAFN) On the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency, January 21, 2017, a massive wave of gathered just outside the White House. The crowds stretched from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument, marking a powerful opposition to his administration.



Handwritten signs bearing slogans like "Women’s rights are human rights" filled the air, as celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monae, and Gloria Steinem delivered speeches warning of potential setbacks to reproductive rights. Protesters wore pink, pointed “pussy hats” to show solidarity with the cause. This protest, known as the Women’s March on Washington, became one of the largest single-day demonstrations in the city’s history, with nearly half a million people flooding the National Mall, far surpassing the turnout at Trump’s inauguration.



However, as Trump prepares for his second inauguration on Monday, no such massive protests are anticipated. Demonstrations are expected to be smaller in scale compared to 2017.



So what happened to the Women’s March? And where have all the protesters gone?



In the years since, the annual Women’s March has been rebranded as the People’s March, a shift that reflects internal divisions within the movement. These struggles have raised questions about inclusivity and who truly felt part of the cause.

MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109107504