TENEX Launches AI-Enabled Cybersecurity Services To Transform Security Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Next-generation AI-powered Managed Detection & Response company funded by Andreessen Horowitz emerges from stealth to revolutionize security operations

- Zane Lackey, General Partner at Andreessen HorowitzTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TENEX, an AI-native cybersecurity innovator, today announced its launch, introducing a transformative approach to enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Shield Capital, and leading cybersecurity angels, TENEX provides cutting edge managed security services that combine AI, automation, and human expertise.TENEX's flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, designed to transform how organizations detect and respond to threats. Leveraging leading cloud security platforms like Google and Microsoft, and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, TENEX helps enterprises optimize their security investments while enhancing threat detection, defense agility, and cyber resilience.“At TENEX, we're not just delivering another cybersecurity service-we're redefining how security operates in an AI-driven world,” said Lou Manousos, Chairman of TENEX.“Enterprises love the innovation of platforms like Google Cloud and Microsoft Security, but they've often had to choose between best-of-breed features and seamless service delivery. With TENEX, they no longer have to compromise. We're transforming the cybersecurity services industry by leveraging cutting-edge AI to help organizations maximize their investments and focus on what matters most-their growth and innovation.”A New Era of Managed Security Services"TENEX is tackling one of the most critical challenges in cybersecurity: the inefficiency of managing comprehensive security programs,” said Zane Lackey, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz.“With their AI-driven, cloud-native platform and deep security expertise, TENEX is strongly positioned to deliver automated, scalable solutions that modern enterprise customers need. We are proud to support Eric Foster and the TENEX team as they redefine the way cybersecurity is delivered.”TENEX brings a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity, combining advanced automation powered by artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to address today's complex and persistent threats.“Our mission at TENEX is to empower organizations with the precision, efficiency, and resilience needed to navigate today's complex threat landscape," said Eric Foster, Founder and CEO of TENEX.“We believe the future of cybersecurity lies at the intersection of automation, AI, and expert oversight - human-led, machine-driven solutions that maximize the potential of groundbreaking platforms like Google SecOps. Our goal is to deliver at least 10x better security outcomes, more cost-effectively than legacy providers.”Solving Today's Security Challenges, NowDespite global cybersecurity spending projected to reach $212 billion in 2025, many organizations still face ongoing obstacles in managing and scaling their security operations, leaving them exposed to evolving threats. Legacy SIEM vendors face growing pressure as cloud provider security solutions offer superior capabilities and cost efficiency. Google and Microsoft have transformed cyber defense with their advanced tools and unmatched scale efficiencies, yet enterprises often struggle to operationalize these tools and fully realize their potential. Managing comprehensive security programs within this ever-evolving paradigm remains complex and resource-intensive.TENEX addresses these challenges with managed services powered by artificial intelligence that blends automation with human expertise, leveraging cloud provider security solutions as well as other cutting edge“10x” products. Designed as a comprehensive“security as a service” solution, TENEX helps organizations improve detection, fortify defense, and streamline response to threats with efficiency and precision.Experienced Leadership Driving InnovationTENEX is led by industry veterans with deep experience in AI, cloud security, and cybersecurity services, including:- Eric Foster, Founder and CEO: former President of CYDERES, where he led the company's growth to a merger with Robert Herjavec's Herjavec Group. Previously an early executive at RiskIQ and Stairwell, and a three-time CISO at UMB Financial (UMB Bank) and Netsmart.- Ryan Shreve, Co-founder and COO: former founding executive at Fishtech Group under the leadership of legendary cybersecurity entrepreneur Gary Fish, where he played a key role in building CYDERES as both CFO and COO. Previously served as CFO at Firemon and Controller at Garmin.- Edwin Solis, Co-founder and CRO: former head of Security Sales for Google Cloud Security, and former Director of Sales for Protectwise.- Elias Manousos, Chairman: general partner of Manousos Investments, venture partner at Shield Cap. Former CVP at Microsoft responsible for Microsoft's AI Copilot for Security and Threat Intelligence, and former CEO of RiskIQ.TENEX is further supported by a distinguished advisory board of cybersecurity pioneers, including:- David Isacoff: over 40 years experience in offensive and defensive cyber operations, counterintelligence, counterterrorism and cyber policy expertise having retired as the highest level Senior Executive from the National Security Agency.- Haroon Meer: founder of Thinkst, the company behind Thinkst Canary, a“10x technology” offering deceptively simple yet powerful tripwires that deliver exceptional ROI for customers.- Chad Kreimendahl: founder and CEO of Onspring, a no-code platform ranked as the #1 GRC solution by SoftwareReviews for six consecutive years.- Iman Ghanizada: former Global Head of Autonomic Security Operations at Google and primary author of the influential 2021 whitepaper that defined the vision for“10X Transformation of the Security Operations Center.”- Steve Carter: CEO & Co-founder of Nucleus Security, the leader in unified vulnerability management enabling organizations to prioritize and mitigate vulnerabilities faster, at scale.- Eric McAlpine: Founder, CEO, and Managing Partner of Momentum Cyber, a boutique investment bank exclusively focused on the cybersecurity industry.- Kevin Tian: co-founder and CEO for Doppel, the AI-native social engineering defense platform. Formerly Senior Engineer for Uber and Staff Engineer / Engineering Manager for Lyft.Unique Pricing and Delivery ModelTENEX offers a flexible, dynamic pricing model based on a percentage of customers' cloud security platform spend. This approach aims to align the value of TENEX's services with customers' investments, delivering transparency, scalability, and measurable ROI.“Our expertise with Google and Microsoft security platforms enables us to enhance, integrate, and optimize their capabilities,” continued Foster.“We understand the strengths and limitations of these platforms and are uniquely positioned to close critical 'last mile' gaps, maximizing the value of our customers' security investments.”TENEX launched its cloud-native, AI-driven, and automation-first managed services in January 2025, with plans for rapid expansion of services and customer adoption throughout the year. To learn more, schedule a demo, explore career opportunities, or inquire about partnerships, see TENEX .About TENEX:TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX's flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.For more information, visit TENEX or contact ....

