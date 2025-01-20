Orban claims Trump’s victory dealt blow to Soros, democratic 'gender frenzy’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has suggested that US President-elect Donald Trump’s win was a significant setback for activist billionaire George Soros and his allies within the Party, who he argues sought to push America into a “gender frenzy.”



In a Friday interview with state-owned Kossuth Radio, Orban accused the 94-year-old Hungarian-born philanthropist of running a vast network closely linked to the Democratic Party, alleging that their goal was to impose globalist ideologies to benefit their economic interests.



“They believe it is their duty… to fix humanity. In other words, to enforce what they believe is right on other countries,” Orban said, adding that such efforts often lead to “migration chaos.” He also argued that Democratic dominance contributed to the unchecked rise of woke politics, stating, “Here come the American Democrats, because then there will be Pride, rainbow flags, and transgender issues.”



Orban stated that Trump’s victory marked a major turning point. “George Soros lost the battle in America. I could say that America was liberated by Donald Trump,” the Hungarian prime minister said, suggesting that Soros and his allies had been forced to retreat back to Brussels.



