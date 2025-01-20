Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 14 Series Pro-Grade Photography Meets All-Star Durability

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, January 17, 2025 – Xiaomi unveiled its highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 series during a global launch event held at the Banyan Tree Resort in Dubai, reaffirming its commitment to bringing the latest technological innovations to the region.

The event was attended by over 200 people, including content creators, tech editors, representatives, and authorized agents. The event showcased five models from the series: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G, and Redmi Note 14. The series features a high-resolution intelligent camera system, combined with a durable design and flagship-level upgrades, ensuring a unique experience that caters to a wider audience.

The event was highlighted by an expansive experience zone, allowing guests to explore the remarkable features of the new series up close. Attendees also had the opportunity to explore the latest smart devices, including the Redmi Watch 5, Redmi Buds 6 Pro, and Redmi Buds 6, leaving them impressed by the exceptional capabilities of these products.

Capture Life's Moments in Extraordinary Detail with AI-Powered Cameras

The Redmi Note 14 Series offers flagship-level photography with powerful AI cameras. The Pro variants feature a 200MP camera with OIS, 2x/4x optical zoom, and 30x digital zoom, while the Redmi Note 14 and 14 5G offer a 108MP camera for vibrant photos.

Front cameras are upgraded to 20MP, with the 32MP front camera on the Redmi Note 14 Pro for stunning selfies and group shots.

Features like Dynamic Shots and Dual Video allow users to capture multiple perspectives, while Pro models include AI Image Expansion and AI Erase Pro for advanced editing. The base models also offer AI Sky for quick background swaps.

Tough and Resilient, Built for Everyday Life

The Redmi Note 14 Series is built for durability, with drop, splash, and scratch resistance. The Pro variants feature an All-Star Armor Structure, including a high-strength aluminum frame, energy-absorbing foam, and polymer buffering for extra toughness. The Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 display enhances scratch resistance, while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G has a Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i or vegan leather battery cover. The rest of the series is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5.

Designed for tough conditions, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The Redmi Note 14 Pro and 14 5G feature an IP64 rating, and the Redmi Note 14 has an IP54 rating. The entire lineup ensures a responsive touch experience, even in wet or oily conditions.

Power Through the Day with Seamless Performance

The Redmi Note 14 Series delivers outstanding performance and long-lasting battery life. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 processor, with a 5110mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge for all-day power, even in extreme cold.

The Pro 5G and other models feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7300-Ultra and Helio G100-Ultra chipsets, offering smooth gaming, streaming, and multitasking. Batteries range from 5110mAh to 5500mAh for uninterrupted use.

With long-cycle batteries, Smart Charging, and quick start-up, the series ensures efficiency and fast charging, enhanced by Google Gemini and Circle to Search on Pro models.

Immersive Viewing with Eye-Care Display

The Redmi Note 14 Series offers an immersive 120Hz display, delivering smooth transitions for social media, videos, and gaming. The Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G models enhance the experience with sharp 1.5K resolution.

Designed for comfort, the display minimizes blue light exposure with TÜV Rheinland certifications and ensures a pleasant experience during long sessions. With a peak brightness of 3000 nits on the Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G, the display remains clear even under bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The Redmi Note 14 Series combines powerful performance, stunning photography, and durability, offering premium features at an exceptional value.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 14 Series will be available from January 17th across all Xiaomi channels.



Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Available in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Frost Blue, with three storage options. Prices start at 1559 AED.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: Available in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, and Coral Green, with three storage options. Prices start at 1289 AED.

Redmi Note 14 Pro: Available in Midnight Black, Aurora Purple, and Ocean Blue, with four storage options. Prices start at 949 AED.

Redmi Note 14: Available in Midnight Black, Mist Purple, Ocean Blue, and Lime Green, with three storage options. Prices start at 679 AED.

Redmi Buds 6: Starting price: AED 179.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro: Starting price: AED 319. Redmi Watch 5: Starting price: AED 379.