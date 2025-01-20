Qatar Stock Exchange ends slightly lower with mixed performance

(MENAFN) The Qatar (QSE) ended its trading session on Sunday with a marginal decline of 3.72 points, representing a 0.04 percent drop, to close at 10,467.97 points. The session reflected a mix of movements across sectors, highlighting both opportunities and challenges in the trading landscape.



A total of 139,959,765 shares were traded during the session, generating a trading value of QR 267,482,192.902. These transactions were executed through 10,539 deals spanning all sectors of the market. The diverse activity demonstrated a balanced interest among investors, despite the overall decline in the main index.



Out of the listed companies, 29 saw their share prices increase, indicating positive performance and investor confidence in specific sectors. On the other hand, 20 companies experienced a decline in share prices, reflecting mixed sentiments in the market. Meanwhile, three companies maintained their previous closing prices, showing stability amidst market fluctuations.



The day’s trading session concluded with the market capitalization standing at QR 612,322,090,762.620, marking a slight decrease from the previous session’s QR 613,074,902,548.680. This marginal drop underscores the cautious trading environment as investors assess market conditions and global economic factors.

