Zelensky Comments On Release Of Hostages After War Between Israel And Hamas
1/20/2025 12:05:35 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has commented on the release of hostages after many months of war between Israel and Hamas, calling it a“deeply significant moment.”
He said this in a post on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.
“The release of hostages after many months of war between Israel and Hamas is a deeply meaningful moment. Seeing families reunited, and knowing the tears of relief and joy it brings, is something we can all connect with,” he posted.
Zelensky added that as Ukrainians,“we know the pain of separation and hope of bringing loved ones back home.”
“The path to lasting peace and dignity for all people is still long and challenging, but we hope for further progress toward security, stability, and normal life in the entire Middle East. Ukraine wishes for peace, justice, and reliable security guarantees for all nations, just as we continue to fight for them ourselves,” he wrote.
As Ukrinform reported, first three hostages, including Romanian and British citizens, were released by Hamas to the Red Cross.
