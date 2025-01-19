Winners Of 11Th King Abdullah II Award For Creativity Honoured

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for King Abdullah, Prime Jafar Hassan on Sunday attended a ceremony honouring the winners of the 11th edition of the King Abdullah II Creativity Award for the 2023-2024 cycle, held at Al Hussein Cultural Centre.

Chairman of the award's board of trustees former prime minister Abdul Raouf Rawabdeh stressed that the award was established to promote innovation and support Arab scientists and creators, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The biennial award was established in 2002 to coincide with Amman's designation as the Arab Cultural Capital. It recognises achievements in three categories: literature and the arts, science, and issues related to Arab cities, including urban development and research, Rawabdeh said.

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh highlighted the Greater Amman Municipality's support for the award, which ensures its "credibility and impartiality" by involving judges from across the Arab world.

Egyptian Ibrahim Youssef won the science category under the theme“Artificial Intelligence and Education: Opportunities and Challenges”.

Jordanian Ayman Omari received the award of the Arab city category for his research on“New Cities: Opportunities and Challenges”.

The jury withheld the award in the field of literature and arts for the topic titled "The Role of Technology in Teaching Arabic: Applications and Content," citing a lack of originality, creativity or practical applicability in the submitted works.

Each winner received a cash prize of $25,000, a gold medal bearing the image of King Abdullah and a certificate of achievement.

This year, 142 entries were received from across Jordan and the Arab world, including 63 in literature and the arts, 50 in science and 29 in urban studies.

The GAM-supported award, the only one of its kind in Jordan and the Arab region, aims to recognise "groundbreaking" contributions, foster creativity and inspire collaboration among Arab innovators and scholars.

The ceremony underscored Jordan's commitment to promoting knowledge, creativity and innovation in the Arab world, with a continued focus on building a "competitive and collaborative" environment for progress.