Egypt, UN Back Lebanon's New Government Amid Hopes For Stability

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have expressed support for Lebanon's newly appointed Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, amid a wave of optimism for the country's future.

In a phone call on Sunday, Madbouly congratulated Salam on securing a confidence vote in Parliament and forming a new government. He conveyed Egypt's full support for Lebanon's stability and the government's efforts“to build and work towards achieving stability, security, and prosperity”.

Salam thanked Madbouly, acknowledging Lebanon's appreciation for Egypt's“positive role, status, and influence in the region”. He expressed his government's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Egypt.

Guterres, concluding a two-day visit to Lebanon on Saturday, echoed the sentiment of hope. He called on the new government, the Lebanese people, and the international community to“make the most of this atmosphere of opportunity”.

“A window has opened paving the way for a new era of institutional stability, a State fully able to protect its citizens, and a system that would allow the tremendous potential of the Lebanese people to flourish,” Guterres told reporters in Beirut. He met with newly elected President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Salam during his visit, observing a hopeful atmosphere despite the significant challenges ahead.