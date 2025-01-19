General Staff Eyeing Various Ways To Intercept Russia's Oreshnik Missiles - Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of Ukraine's of Ukraine is exploring various ways to counter and intercept Russia's intermediate-range ballistic missile Moscow refers to as“Oreshnik”.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, aired on national television, Ukrinform reports.

“Of course, the General Staff and defense are considering various ways to combat or reduce the effectiveness of this weapon. On the other hand, this encourages us to create our own air defense system, which would not just be an air defense system, but a missile defense system. This also encourages us to actively negotiate with our allies to obtain such a system,” Syrskyi said, adding that such a capability would serve as a“deterrence factor”.

Russia relies on Western equipment to producemissile - FT

The Commander-in-Chief stressed that today, the Oreshnik is a real threat to Ukraine's security because the nation currently has no tools to intercept it.

“Any missile weapon is dangerous. And here's the Oreshnik, which has some improved features. It is very dangerous to us as it's a ballistic weapon. It has separate main parts, which in turn are also divided into several smaller parts. So this is a real threat. And at present, only a few air defense systems are capable of intercepting it. We don't have them yet, but we must do everything to ensure that they appear,” said Syrskyi.

Ukraine needs American THAAD systems to countermissile - Austrian colonel

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi named the advantages Ukraine should use to effectively fight off Russia's onslaught.

CinC AF of Ukraine