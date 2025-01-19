Cinc Syrskyi Reveals Ukraine Army's Advantages In Fighting Off Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In order to prevail in a full-scale war, the must actively bring to the battlefield whatever Ukraine has as an advantage over the invasion troops.

The Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said this in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, aired on national television, Ukrinform reports.

Answering a question about how Ukraine should conduct offensive operations against an overwhelming Russian manpower and component, Syrskyi noted that Ukraine must actively apply tools that are seen as its unique battlefield advantage.

"What do we need to do? We need to implement whatever we see as our advantage. You know that we are the world's first to ever set up the Unmanned Systems Forces. In fact, we are currently scaling and expanding the uncrewed component. We are actively developing robotic platforms. We have combat ground platforms..." emphasized Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, it is impossible to win a war exclusively on a defensive.

"Definitely not. No matter how long you defend, you will eventually retreat. And we are forced to hold our defense lines and build up forces, in fact, along the entire frontline," said Syrskyi.

