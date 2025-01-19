Russia's Main Goal Destruction Of Ukraine's Statehood Cinc Syrskyi
Date
1/19/2025 7:06:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy's goal in the war unleashed against Ukraine is to destroy the country's very statehood.
That's according to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, who spoke in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, aired on national television, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy is trying to seize our territory, destroy our state. Despite all those statements claiming some limited goals, I understand that the goals are to deprive us of statehood," Syrskyi emphasized.
Read also:
North Korean soldiers
apply Soviet-era battlefield tactics - SinC Syrskyi
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that, in order to prevail in a full-scale war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine must actively bring to the battlefield the tools that are seen as their advantage against an overwhelming force of the aggressor state.
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
MENAFN19012025000193011044ID1109106688
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.