Russia's Main Goal Destruction Of Ukraine's Statehood Cinc Syrskyi

That's according to Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Oleksandr Syrskyi, who spoke in an interview with war correspondent Andriy Tsaplienko, aired on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is trying to seize our territory, destroy our state. Despite all those statements claiming some limited goals, I understand that the goals are to deprive us of statehood," Syrskyi emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that, in order to prevail in a full-scale war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine must actively bring to the battlefield the tools that are seen as their advantage against an overwhelming force of the aggressor state.

