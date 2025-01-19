Rising Country Music Star Ryan Montgomery Surprises Fans With His New Single, In Love With Loving You

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ryan Montgomery , a rising country star who began his career performing on the back of his truck tailgate in Florida and now sells out shows across the country, has just surprised fans with his new single, 'In Love with Loving You ,' now available on all streaming platforms.

Originally written as a private love letter, the heartfelt ballad was never intended for public release. After careful consideration, Montgomery chose to share this deeply meaningful track, which reflects themes of healing and inspiration through love.

The song's official cover art and music video, filmed on the picturesque beaches of Malibu, California, mirror the raw emotion and serene beauty of the lyrics. Featuring a 6/8 waltz rhythm and soulful arrangement, "In Love with Loving You" evokes the heartfelt intimacy of tracks like Jason Aldean's "You Make It Easy" and Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud."

"I wrote this song as a love letter to my girlfriend, never planning to release it. Now that it's out, the most special part is seeing everyone connecting with it and making it a part of their stories."

"In Love with Loving You,” written by Ryan Montgomery showcases his storytelling and emotional delivery. With production by David Huff and mixed by F. Reid Shippen, the track builds on the success of his EP, Lettin' the Night Roll, which includes tracks like“Whiskey & Smoke,”“Missin' a Girl,” and“Ride Around”, a collaboration with Sony Publishing, Peer Music Group, and hitmakers Ashley Gorley, Jaren Johnston, and Jordan Schmidt.

With an impressive 20 million combined streams, multiple top 10 iTunes chart placements, and a social media following of over 350k, Montgomery is gearing up for his biggest year yet with much more new music to be released and a year-long, headlining tour that kicked off January 2025. For more information on new music, tour dates, and tickets, visit ryanmontgomerymusic, and follow him on Instagram @ryanmontgomerymusic.

