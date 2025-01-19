Premier Ford To Protect Ontario Workers, Businesses And Communities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada - Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement ahead of the US presidential inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20:

“I want to offer congratulations to president-elect Donald and vice-president-elect JD Vance as they take office tomorrow in Washington, DC.

Canada and the United States can be the richest, most successful, safest and most secure two countries on the planet. Working together, we can usher in a new American and Canadian century, a time of unprecedented growth, job creation and prosperity. We do so by building Fortress Am-Can, a renewed strategic alliance between the US and Canada that is a beacon of stability, security and long-term economic growth on both sides of the border.

The only thing standing in our way is an unnecessary trade and tariff war started by the US that will only benefit China and Chinese-backed companies by creating the kind of economic uncertainty and conditions for them to continue to rip off American and Canadian workers.

Make no mistake, I am ready to protect Ontario workers, businesses and families. As premier of Ontario, if president Trump's tariffs make retaliation necessary, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the rest of Team Canada to fight back using every tool in our toolkit. The province is ready to support federal tariffs as part of the country's first line of retaliation. If necessary, we are ready with additional retaliatory measures within provincial jurisdiction that can support escalation over time. We will make decisions about when and how to implement provincial retaliatory measures in collaboration with the federal government as they lead Canada's response.

“It shouldn't have to come to this. I hope it doesn't. As premier of Ontario, I will never stop fighting for our province and country. I look forward to working together with the incoming US administration in a positive and constructive way that benefits workers, families and communities on both sides of the border.”

