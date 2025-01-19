On The Release Of Hostages From Gaza During Phase 1 Of The Ceasefire Between Israel And Hamas

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



WHO reiterates that all hostages must be released promptly and with dignity. 'We must now see the remaining phases of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule,' ... ~ Prime Keir Starmer.

GAZA CITY, GAZA – World Organization (WHO) welcomes the release of traumatized hostages taken from Israel, after enduring 470 days of brutal captivity in Gaza.

While the released hostages and their families can now begin the long and painful road to recovery, the ordeal will continue for the dozens more who remain in Gaza. WHO reiterates that all hostages must be released promptly and with dignity, and for all sides to show restraint as the delicate and long-awaited ceasefire takes hold.

WHO is acutely aware that the hostages face complex mental and physical health needs and may take years to recover. The families of hostages also require sensitive mental health care.

WHO is reassured that Israel – a WHO/Europe Member State – possesses the resources and relevant expertise to respond to the medical, mental, and nutritional challenges to restore the health of the hostages, and the well-being of their families.

We reaffirm our readiness to support affected communities on all sides.

In Israel, we are prepared to support the health system in any way requested, adding to the mental health support already rendered.

In Gaza, WHO and partners are scaling up operations to deliver critical medical supplies and resources, addressing urgent health needs and contributing to recovery efforts including the process of rebuilding the shattered health system.

Our hope is for all hostages taken from Israel to be reunited with their families and for the immediate and long-term safety, health, and well-being of all those affected by this war, wherever they may be.

UK on the release of three hostages in Gaza: Sunday 19 January

The release of three hostages today is wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families. Among them is British citizen Emily Damari, who will now be reunited with her family, including her mother Amanda who has never stopped her tireless fight to bring her daughter home.

I wish them all the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced. We stand ready to offer assistance and support.

However, today also represents another day of suffering for those who haven't made it home yet – so while this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas.

We must now see the remaining phases of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule, including the release of those remaining hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The UK stands ready to do everything it can to support a permanent and peaceful solution.

The post On the release of hostages from Gaza during Phase 1 of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared first on Caribbean News Global .