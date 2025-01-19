عربي


January 20 Tragedy Anniversary Commemorated In Greece

1/19/2025 3:10:44 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Embassy in Greece held a commemorative event dedicated to the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports, citing the press services of the diplomatic mission.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy held a commemorative event dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy with the participation of the Azerbaijani community in Greece," the embassy's social media account noted.

