January 20 Tragedy Anniversary Commemorated In Greece
1/19/2025 3:10:44 PM
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Greece held a commemorative event
dedicated to the anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews
reports, citing the press services of the diplomatic mission.
"The Azerbaijani Embassy held a commemorative event dedicated to
the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy with the
participation of the Azerbaijani community in Greece," the
embassy's social media account noted.
