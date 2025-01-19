Palestine's Hamas Releases Three Israeli Women As Part Of Deal With Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- Palestine's Hamas movement has set free three Israeli female hostages in Gaza within the framework of the Gaza ceasefire deal signed with the Israeli forces that came into effect in the Strip earlier in the day.

The move was taken on Sunday, in the presence of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and audience.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces affirmed that they received the three hostages through the ICRC in the Strip.

Escorted by an Israeli occupation military force, the released women crossed borders, and they were medically examined at a checkpoint in the Gaza enclave, the Israeli army said.

The remaining Israeli hostages are set to be released in several phases in the upcoming weeks, in exchange for setting free hundreds of Palestinian captives in the Israeli occupation jails. (end)

