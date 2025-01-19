David-Panama Train 2025: In Which Month Could Construction Begin?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The David-Panama train, one of the most anticipated infrastructure projects in Panama, could begin before the end of 2025, according to the confirmation of the Secretary of the Railway, Henry Faarup. In the next three months, the route and the length of the first section will be announced, which promises to transform connectivity between the capital and the province of Chiriquí. David – Panama Train:

Details of the first section

The initial section will connect Panama City with the Balboa region and will include an underground tunnel under the Panama Canal near the Centenario Bridge.“Our goal is to start the first section at the end of this year and, from there, continue the extension section by section,” Faarup said. The Panamanian government signed a contract with the American company AECOM USA, for an amount of B/.2.2 million, for the review and update of the Master Plan of the project. This contract, which contemplates a total term of 210 calendar days (seven months), will be divided into the following phases:

Phase 1: Criteria evaluation and preliminary analysis

Cost:

B/.1,117,080.00

Approach: Review of initial data and technical criteria.

Phase 2: Master Plan Development

Cost:

B/.1,117,080.00

Focus: Demand studies, conceptual design and budget estimates.

Phase 3 (Optional): Pre-feasibility study

Cost:

B/.685,709.50

Focus: Analysis of the priority section with 20% engineering progress.

A boost to national development

During the signing of the contract, President

José Raúl Mulino

highlighted the importance of the project, calling it a“dream come true” that will connect the country, boost the economy and generate prosperity for all Panamanians.

Next steps

With the Master Plan in development and the start of construction scheduled for the end of 2025, the

Panama-David Railway

seeks to position itself as one of the most emblematic infrastructure projects in the country.