Vayve Mobility Launches India\'S First Solar Electric Car Eva At An Introductory Price Of Rs 3.25 Lakh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th January 2025: New-age automaker Vayve Mobility has launched Eva, India\'s first solar electric car, at an introductory price of Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) as the company doubles down on its commitment to make the country\'s cars more sustainable and futuristic. The car will be on display at the Bharat Mobility 2025 from January 17 to 22.



Launched in three different options: 9 kilowatt-hour (Whr), 12 kWhr and 18 kWhr with prices ranging between Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), consumers can choose depending on the variant with flexible Battery Subscription options available. The car is open for pre-bookings and customers can register by just paying Rs 5,000 to get their own Eva in the later half of 2026. Furthermore, the first 25,000 customers will get additional perks such as an extended battery warranty and 3 years of complimentary vehicle connectivity.



In the bustling metropolises of India, where traffic congestion and parking spots are everyday challenges, Eva has been carefully designed as a premium 2-seater slim city car, a new category to redefine the urban commute experience. As the second car in the family, the slim, efficient and eco-friendly Eva aims to make city driving not just convenient, but enjoyable again.



Eva is more than just a product designed to meet the needs of the modern Indian car user. It combines practicality, affordability, and sustainability in one groundbreaking package for an OEM like Vayve Mobility. With premium features like liquid battery cooling, panoramic glass roof, laptop charger, Apple CarPlayTM & Android AutoTM, speed sensing door lock, chill box and others, Eva will ensure a seamless & premium driving experience. All of that, with a real range of 250 kilometers per charge makes it hard for any other car to rival Eva for daily city use.



\"Eva isn\'t just a car; it\'s a revolution in how we at Vayve Mobility think about automobiles and energy. It represents India\'s, and our, commitment to innovation, sustainability, and energy independence. It\'s our answer to the challenges of climate change, energy reliance and urban pollution that will especially resonate with a new wave of eco-conscious consumers,\" Nilesh Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer, Vayve Mobility, explained.



\"The synergy between our solar panels and electric motor is a result of years of research, allowing Eva to offer an extended range without compromising on performance, thanks to an integration of leading-edge hardware and intelligent software,\" Saurabh Mehta, Chief Technology Officer, Vayve Mobility said.



With an industry-best turning radius, Eva has a top speed of 70 kmph, making it ideal for city trips. A quick acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in just 5 seconds gives the car a peppy feel, ensuring that no experience is compromised during everyday trips. Along with superior speed and range, Eva is also cost efficient. The running cost of a petrol hatchback is Rs 5 per kilometre, but Eva slashes it to a tenth (1/10th) to Rs 0.5 per kilometre, as a result of its high efficiency due to its smaller size and lighter weight. This high efficiency also enables Eva to provide up to 3,000 km of free solar charging with an optional solar roof, which is up to 30% of a typical city commuter\'s annual driving need.



All of these efforts by Vayve Mobility on Eva will show the world what\'s possible in the automotive industry with unexplored innovations of electric drive trains to ignite a change and redefine automobiles as we have traditionally known them.





About Vayve Mobility



Vayve Mobility, run by its founding team of Nilesh Bajaj (CEO), Vilas Deshpande (COO), Saurabh Mehta (CTO) and Ankit Jain (Chief of Staff), aims to redefine urban mobility experience with purpose-built solar electric cars for targeted market segments with futuristic cars such as Eva and CT5.







