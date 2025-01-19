Supporters of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol clash with police after court extends his detention

(MENAFN) After a Seoul court prolonged South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's incarceration due to his unsuccessful attempt to declare martial law last month, supporters of the president attacked officers and destroyed windows.



Three days after being detained on suspicion of mutiny and power abuse, Yoon made an appearance before Seoul Western District Court on Sunday. Citing "concern that the suspect may destroy evidence" if released, a judge granted a warrant to hold the president for an extra 20 days.



Early on Sunday morning, a group of Yoon's supporters broke windows and broke into the courthouse when the warrant was granted. According to South Korea's Yonhap news agency, the crowd screamed "President Yoon Suk Yeol!, President Yoon!" while plastic chairs and debris were thrown at police officers.



Social media users posted video footage of multiple guys removing tiles off the outside of the court and damaging laptops and office equipment inside.



