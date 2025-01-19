Orban warns of looming energy crisis in Europe due to Ukraine’s gas blockade

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that Ukraine’s decision to block transit and the outgoing US administration’s new sanctions on Russian oil are pushing Europe toward a new crisis.



Orban made these remarks on Saturday in Belgrade, where he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the security of energy supply in both nations and the wider region. In a video message broadcast on Hungarian TV, Orban highlighted the rising prices as a serious threat to public welfare and economic stability, describing the situation as “simply outrageous.”



“In recent days, unfavorable developments have occurred in Europe’s energy supply. The Ukrainians have shut down the pipeline through which gas was supplied to Hungary, and the outgoing US administration has introduced measures that have raised energy prices in Europe as well,” Orban explained.



“What is happening now at Hungarian gas stations is outrageous, perhaps even infuriating,” he added. “Europe is hurtling toward an energy crisis, and Hungary must find a way to stay out of it, which is not easy.”



Orban’s comments reflect growing concern over the energy security challenges facing Europe amid ongoing tensions with Russia and the shifting dynamics of global energy markets.

