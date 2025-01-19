Colombia orders suspension of peace talks with ELN after violence in Catatumbo

(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced on Friday that he had ordered the suspension of peace talks with the National Liberation (ELN) after a series of deadly carried out by the group in the northeastern region of Catatumbo. The attacks, which took place on Thursday, resulted in at least 20 fatalities and caused the displacement of hundreds of people, according to reports. President Petro condemned the ELN's actions, labeling them war crimes and stating that the group’s conduct demonstrated their lack of commitment to peace.



The president’s decision to halt the dialogue process was supported by Ivan Cepeda, a government spokesperson for the peace negotiations. Cepeda confirmed that the government would adhere to the president’s directive and stressed that it was impossible to continue discussions with an armed group that continues to murder unarmed civilians, social leaders, and signatories of peace agreements. He also pointed out that the ELN’s actions had made further negotiations unfeasible.



In addition to the violence inflicted by the ELN in Catatumbo, recent reports indicated that at least five signatories of the 2016 Havana peace agreement had been murdered in the municipalities of El Tarra, Teorama, and Convención. These killings are part of a broader wave of violence that has plagued the region, displacing many families and creating a climate of fear among the local population.



In response to the violence, community organizations in Catatumbo have called for immediate action from the Colombian government, urging the intervention of the United Nations Verification Mission. These groups are seeking protection and support for the displaced families and an end to the violence that continues to undermine the peace process in the region.

