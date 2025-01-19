Iran, IRENA talk over enhancing collaboration in renewable energy

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) held a meeting with key officials from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) during the IRENA General Assembly in Abu Dhabi. Binu Parthan, IRENA’s Director of Country Engagement and Partnerships, and Tarek Ahmed, the Regional Director for West Asia and North Africa, were present at the meeting. The discussion focused on reviewing past collaborations and exploring future joint initiatives between Iran and IRENA.



One of the main topics of the meeting was the development of a Renewables Readiness Assessment (RRA) report for Iran, which is set to begin in mid-2025. This report will involve a comprehensive evaluation of Iran's renewable energy sector and will engage all relevant stakeholders. The assessment process will take about a year to complete, providing an in-depth look at the country’s readiness for renewable energy expansion.



The meeting also highlighted the successful completion of a training workshop on creating a national green hydrogen strategy, a project supported by IRENA. Additionally, other collaborative initiatives were discussed, including raising public awareness about the benefits of renewable energy, conducting joint training programs to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the electricity grid, and advancing long-term energy planning for Iran.



Both sides expressed enthusiasm about enhancing future cooperation, particularly between Iranian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and IRENA. IRENA representatives conveyed optimism about strengthening these partnerships in coordination with SATBA, which serves as Iran's primary contact with the agency.

