Google secures major biochar deals with Varaha, Charm to support carbon removal efforts

(MENAFN) Google has entered into long-term agreements with Varaha and Charm to purchase 100,000 tons of biochar carbon removal from each company by 2030, marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to reach its net zero emissions goal.



These agreements, the largest biochar carbon removal deals Google has made to date, aim to scale up biochar production as a viable solution for carbon sequestration, helping combat climate change. Biochar, which has the ability to store CO2 for centuries, is created through the transformation of organic waste, making it a sustainable method of reducing atmospheric carbon.



By collaborating with Varaha and Charm, Google is expanding its carbon removal strategies, complementing technologies like enhanced rock weathering and direct air capture. This move aligns with the company's broader sustainability goals and its ongoing initiatives with Frontier and Symbiosis.



Varaha plans to source waste from hundreds of smallholder farms in India, using reactors to convert the material into biochar. This biochar will then be distributed to farmers as an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fertilizers.



Charm also confirmed the partnership, highlighting Google’s leadership in aligning corporate actions with global climate objectives, particularly the goal of limiting global temperature rise to sustainable levels.

