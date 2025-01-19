Libya Energy, Economy Summit 2025 launches in Tripoli with global energy leaders

(MENAFN) The Libya & Summit (LEES) 2025 kicked off in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, on Saturday, with the participation of key stakeholders from the global energy and finance sectors.



The event is organized by the Africa-focused investment platform Energy Capital & Power, in official partnership with Libya's Prime Ministry, the Oil and Ministry, the National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the Energy Authority.



During the two-day summit, discussions will focus on transformative projects and investment opportunities poised to reshape Libya's energy sector.



The summit has drawn policymakers, representatives from public and financial institutions, investors, and business leaders from various countries. The event is expected to culminate in the signing of international agreements, furthering Libya’s position as a key player in the global energy market.



As a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Libya holds a strong position globally, ranking among the top 10 countries in proven oil reserves with approximately 48.4 billion barrels, according to OPEC data. Additionally, the country possesses significant natural gas reserves, estimated at around 1.5 trillion cubic meters. Libya is also seen as having immense potential in renewable energy, further enhancing its energy prospects.

