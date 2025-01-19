Poll indicates that majority of Americans don’t want Greenland
1/19/2025 7:18:50 AM
(MENAFN) A recent USA Today poll indicates that the majority of Americans are against US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to acquire Greenland from Denmark for national security reasons. The idea, which trump first suggested during his first term and revived recently, garnered significant opposition in a poll conducted by Suffolk University between January 7-11.
Out of 1,000 respondents, only 11% supported full efforts to acquire Greenland, while 29% deemed the plan unrealistic but potentially beneficial. More than half, 53%, rejected the idea altogether. The poll also showed a stark divide along party lines, with 86% of Democrats opposing the plan and only 23% of Republicans in favor.
Despite the lack of domestic support, a separate poll revealed that a majority of Greenlanders (57%) were in favor of joining the US, though the island remains an autonomous territory under Denmark. Greenland, known for its rich natural resources, continues to hold strategic value, with Trump advocating for its acquisition as a matter of national security.
