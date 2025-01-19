Air Defenses Activated Amid Drone Alert In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several kamikaze drones have been spotted over Kyiv region, which prompted the air defense to engage targets.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"UAVs have been recorded in the airspace. Air Defense forces are engaging air targets. Remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over," the statement reads.

The administration also urged residents to not to record or post on social the air defense capabilities in action to maintain operation security.

As Ukrinform reported, an air raid alert was declared around Kyiv and a number of other regions due to a drone threat.

Illustrative photo: Air Force