Azerbaijani Grandmaster Starts Wijk Aan Zee Tournament With A Draw

1/19/2025 7:07:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Tata Steel Chess international chess tournament is being held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

Azernews reports via Idman that Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli drew with local chess player Benjamin Bock in the first round of the Challengers tournament.

Our representative will face Arthur Pipers from the Netherlands in the second round.

The round-robin tournament also features Vaishali Rameshbabu, Divya Deshmukh (both India), Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan), Erwin L'Ami (Netherlands), Dominik Swain (Germany), Thai Nguyen (Vietnam), Ediz Gurel (Turkey), Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan), Faustino Oro (Argentina), Liu Miayu (China) and Irina Bulmaga (Romania).

The main Tata Steel Chess tournament is headed by American Fabiano Caruana, while world champion Dommaraju Gukesh (India) is also competing for victory in Wijk aan Zee.

