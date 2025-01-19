UN Security Council holds briefing at on activities of UN forces in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council held a briefing at dawn today on the activities of UN forces in Lebanon and the Golan Heights. During the session, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, and Major General Patrick Gochat, the Commander of the UN Force in Jerusalem, provided updates on the current situation. Lacroix stated that the Lebanese authorities are adhering to their obligations under the Declaration of Cessation of Hostilities and Security Council Resolution 1701. He highlighted that the Lebanese had increased their deployment to 93 positions south of the Litani River by January 15, compared to just ten locations in November. He also noted that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) had supported these deployments.



Lacroix expressed hope that a plan for the sequential withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of Lebanese forces, submitted to the cessation of hostilities mechanism on January 6, would proceed. He emphasized that the ongoing Israeli presence in Lebanon violates Resolution 1701 and must cease, urging Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory promptly, ideally by the end of the stipulated period in the cessation of hostilities declaration. Major General Gochat highlighted the operational challenges faced by his mission in maintaining its mandate amidst rising tensions in the buffer zone. He mentioned that communication between the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and Syria had been affected but that efforts were underway to establish stable communication channels with Syrian authorities.



UNDOF peacekeepers, supported by UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) observers, continue their essential tasks, such as monitoring the ceasefire line and conducting patrols. However, Gochat noted that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had undertaken construction activities and set up communications in the separation area as a temporary defensive measure, which was in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement. The presence of IDF roadblocks has significantly impacted UNDOF's operational capabilities, reducing their activities from 55-60 operations per day to just 10 essential logistical tasks. Residents of the occupied Syrian Golan have raised concerns with UN peacekeepers, urging the IDF to leave their villages, citing incidents of searches and arrests. Gochat emphasized the need for unhindered access for UN peacekeepers to carry out their mandate and called for all parties to uphold the ceasefire and respect the 1974 agreement. He concluded by urging continued support from Member States for the full implementation of the peacekeeping mission.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105839